Man hospitalized after Lihue traffic crash

A 21-year-old Kapaa man was admitted in stable condition to Wilcox Medical Center following a traffic crash in Lihue early this morning.

At about 2 a.m., a Toyota pickup truck operated by the man was traveling eastbound on Kaumualii Highway in the vicinity of the Kauai Department of Water when he lost control, struck a curb, and rolled over.

First responders with the Kauai Fire Department and American Medical Response treated the man on the scene before admitting him to the hospital.

Speed and impairment appear to be factors in this crash. Toxicology reports are pending to determine if the operator was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The highway was closed for 1-1/2 hours while officers with the Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation.