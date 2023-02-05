comscore Letter: Consider tourism’s benefits, burdens
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Consider tourism’s benefits, burdens

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Please don’t focus on visitor arrivals when you report tourism statistics (“Hawaii arrivals hit 9.25M in spite of Japan drop-off,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Fevella, Medeiros have same goals

Scroll Up