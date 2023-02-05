Morning coffee cruise offers liquid pleasure
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:10 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Guests on the aft deck of the Vida Mia, a 61-foot luxury charter vessel that offers a daily coffee cruise off the shores of Waikiki.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The vintage yacht Vida Mia was featured in the first season of “White Lotus,” which was filmed on Maui. The vessel was built in 1929 in the San Francisco Bay Area and came to Hawaii in 1963.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Julian Schott took in the view during a recent cruise.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The coffee cruise serves coffee and food from the Honolulu Coffee Co.
