Morning coffee cruise offers liquid pleasure

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Guests on the aft deck of the Vida Mia, a 61-foot luxury charter vessel that offers a daily coffee cruise off the shores of Waikiki.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The vintage yacht Vida Mia was featured in the first season of “White Lotus,” which was filmed on Maui. The vessel was built in 1929 in the San Francisco Bay Area and came to Hawaii in 1963.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Julian Schott took in the view during a recent cruise.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The coffee cruise serves coffee and food from the Honolulu Coffee Co.

Like a good cup of coffee to start your morning? Now imagine that with some tasty pastries and fruit, all while enjoying one of the best views in Hawaii. Read more

