Sudden cardiac arrest a concern for Hawaii’s student athletes

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hit the turf after making a tackle last month in Cincinnati. After getting up from the play, Hamlin collapsed and was administered CPR on the field.

  • COURTESY HMSA Automated external defibrillators were distributed by Hawaii Medical Service Association to high schools across the state. School workers participated in a training session to learn to operate the AED units correctly.

  • COURTESY HMSA An AED unit donated by HMSA that was used during a training session at Radford High School.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin was examined after collapsing on the field during a Jan. 2 game. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and is now recovering at home.

With more than 32,000 student-athletes participating in Hawaii high school sports, including 32,881 during the 2021-22 academic year, it behooves us to ask such questions as: How vulnerable are young high school athletes? Read more

