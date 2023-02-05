comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Feb. 5, 2023
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 5, 2023

  • Honolulu residents Karen Kotake and her sister June ­Kuwabara found the Hula Juice Bar & Healthy Eatery while in Scotland to attend the annual Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo event in August. Photo by John Kotake.

  • Juliet Tierney of Honolulu, left, discovered Paia Bowl, which features poke bowls and other Hawaiian-themed fare on its menu, in Albi, France, in May. Photo by Donald Tierney.

  • Kailua resident Constance Oliva spotted the Hawaii Nails salon while visiting family in Novato, Calif., in August. Photo by Frank Oliva.

