Kamehameha Highway reopens after rockslide

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION This screenshot from a drone video shows the area of the unstable slope where a rockslide prompted the closure of the Kamehameha Highway fronting Waimea Bay.

  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Crews remove debris from the rockslide Sunday at Kamehameha Highway by Waimea Bay.

Kamehameha Highway reopened Sunday night near Waimea Bay Beach Park after a rockslide closed the area for most of the day.

Large boulders that landed on the highway prompted the closure Sunday at 7:23 a.m. Rock scaling was completed shortly before 6 p.m. Twenty-six-foot temporary concrete barriers were brought in for reinforcement, creating an 8-foot wall along the right side of the highway.

The state Department of Transportation said that more rock scaling will be needed to remove loose material from the slope and that intermittent closures will be required today. Officials said traffic holds will occur from 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. and last no longer than 30 minutes at a time.

