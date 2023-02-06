Kamehameha Highway reopens after rockslide

Kamehameha Highway reopened Sunday night near Waimea Bay Beach Park after a rockslide closed the area for most of the day.

Large boulders that landed on the highway prompted the closure Sunday at 7:23 a.m. Rock scaling was completed shortly before 6 p.m. Twenty-six-foot temporary concrete barriers were brought in for reinforcement, creating an 8-foot wall along the right side of the highway.

The state Department of Transportation said that more rock scaling will be needed to remove loose material from the slope and that intermittent closures will be required today. Officials said traffic holds will occur from 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. and last no longer than 30 minutes at a time.