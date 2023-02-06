Editorial: Remain vigilant as COVID evolves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last Monday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would end the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, giving a promised 60-day notice.

Why end the emergencies? To some extent, politics played a part: Republicans, freshly in control of the U.S. House, were pushing for an immediate halt as a cost-cutting measure.

However, health advisers to the administration were also accepting of an end to the declarations, 60 days out, given decreasing numbers of infections reported nationwide, and steadily declining rates of hospitalization and death related to infections.

Hawaii’s numbers track with national trends, so that brings some comfort. The average positivity rate for COVID-19 infections in the week ending Feb. 1 dropped to 4.7%, the state Department of Health reported, for the first dip below 5% since mid-April. It was 6% the previous week, and has declined for each consecutive week in 2023.

The emergency declarations have enabled “free” COVID-19 testing, though we note that it wasn’t actually free: The federal government covered costs, supplementing private and public health insurance plans.

Up until May 11, the emergency remains effective, so additional test kits can still be obtained in February, March and April. Go to special.usps.com/testkits to order tests by mail — and to check if tests that are already in your home have expiration dates that have been extended; many have.

Despite the end of the emergency proclamation, federal money will continue to cover COVID-19 vaccines so they will remain free after May 11, according to the White House — though at some point, there will be a transition away from additional government supports. Antiviral treatments like Paxlovid that are now covered may incur co-pay costs.

Other funding sources will end sooner. In March, higher payments to hospitals treating Medicare patients for COVID-19 will cease, reducing funds available to medical practitioners. In May, limits on out-of-network charges for Medicare Advantage A patients receiving COVID-19 treatment will end.

Of course, many restrictions imposed in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have already been lifted, including mask and vaccine mandates, and required COVID testing.

In fact, as the White House statement makes clear, there are no longer any restrictions “at all” on individual conduct connected to the COVID-19 emergency.

Each individual must now take responsibility for safe practices. And considering the facts — which include continued deaths linked to COVID-19 infections, the troubling possibility of experiencing “long COVID” (long-term side effects) after a COVID-19 infection, and the increased transmissibility of current COVID-19 mutations — the responsible thing to do is to continue taking precautions to stay free of infection.

The virus continues to mutate, and there is no guarantee that a future variation on the virus will be mild. Also, the longer one can stay free of infection, the better the odds for improvements in vaccines and treatments.

By guarding against your own infection, you are also protecting others, including the elderly and the immuno-compromised. Note that the Hawaii report for the week ending Feb. 1 did include 11 deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,797.

All who are able should not shirk getting up to date on all recommended vaccines. If in doubt, wear a mask when in confined spaces and close quarters with others. Take advantage of Hawaii’s winter warmth, and give outdoor gatherings preference.

It’s also important to stay informed on the latest safety recommendations and COVID-19 data. For federal guidelines, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For infection trends in Hawaii, go to health.hawaii.gov/coronavirus.