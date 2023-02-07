House fire chars Hilo home

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that charred an unoccupied home in Hilo Monday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at a two-story house off of Stainback Highway at about 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames throughout 80% of the structure, the Hawaii County Fire Department said. A vehicle in the garage was also fully involved in flames.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at 4:05 p.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $456,200.