House fire chars Hilo home

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that charred an unoccupied home in Hilo Monday.
Firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at a two-story house off of Stainback Highway at about 3:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames throughout 80% of the structure, the Hawaii County Fire Department said. A vehicle in the garage was also fully involved in flames.
Fire crews brought the fire under control at 4:05 p.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $456,200.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.