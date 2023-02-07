Kahuku-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula closed after road collapse

Honolulu police have closed the Kahuku-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula after a portion of the road reportedly collapsed.

Crews from the Hawaii Department of Transportation are responding.

The affected lane is on the highway after Pokiwai Place, according to DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham.

Traffic is being contraflowed in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.