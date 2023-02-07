Man indicted for attempted murder in Mililani attack

An Oahu grand jury indicted today a 46-year-old Waipahu man on the charge of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot Wednesday then beating her with a tire iron.

Desmond Kekahuna was also indicted on a charge of second-degree assault for allegedly beating with a tire iron a 40-year-old man who was trying to intervene.

His bail was set at $1 million. Kekahuna remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old baby in a baby stroller in the parking lot on Lanikuhana Avenue when Kekahuna allegedly hit her with the subcompact car he was driving.

Kekahuna got out of the car and allegedly struck a 40-year-old man multiple times with a tire iron, then allegedly struck the woman with the tire iron while she lay critically injured on the ground, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Police said investigators believe this was a random attack since there is no known relationship between Kekahuna and the victims.

“This senseless crime against unsuspecting victims horrifies us all,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. “Our thoughts are with those who were injured. We intend to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”

Attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.