Letter: $5 earplugs won’t stop injuries or house fires

Gerhard Hamm failed to acknowledge that illegal gun ownership and reckless usage are illegal (“$5 earplugs better than fireworks crackdown,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 3). Vehicles that are not properly registered and maintained are also illegal to drive. And illegal fireworks are illegal.

The statistics he quoted are not even Hawaii statistics. His solution — buying $5 earplugs — does little when those fireworks set the house on fire or we end up in the emergency room with injuries or respiratory issues.

I don’t believe our state officials are clueless about how illegal fireworks enter our state or are distributed when a large percentage of citizens can buy them easily every year. I suppose Hamm may also recommend closing our eyes to make crime and other illegal activities go away.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

