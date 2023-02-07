comscore Letter: $5 earplugs won’t stop injuries or house fires
Letter: $5 earplugs won’t stop injuries or house fires

Gerhard Hamm failed to acknowledge that illegal gun ownership and reckless usage are illegal (“$5 earplugs better than fireworks crackdown,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 3). Vehicles that are not properly registered and maintained are also illegal to drive. And illegal fireworks are illegal. Read more

