Letter: Demand Navy close Red Hill completely

The Navy has awarded a contract to Nakupuna Cos. to gather options for repurposing the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (“Navy awards contract for Red Hill alternatives,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 1).

Nakupuna is supposed to look for proposals to repurpose the massive 20-tank fuel storage into something else. Nakupuna’s subsidiaries have received $8.8 million from the Navy since 2020.

Ernie Lau, the Board of Water Supply’s manager and chief engineer, exposed the Navy’s sham by saying, “If the tank liners are still there, the pipes that move fuel to and from Pearl Harbor, if everything is still there in place, we are only one degree of freedom from getting back to fuel storage over the aquifer.”

Nakupuna and Oahu residents should demand the complete decommissioning of the Red Hill threat to Oahu’s water supply.

John and Rita Shockley

Makakilo

