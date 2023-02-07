Letter: One fireworks death is one death too many

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gerhard Hamm has expressed such a cavalier attitude toward this problem of fireworks. First, his solution was to take a shot of vodka, sedate the dog and go to bed (“Let people enjoy isle tradition of fireworks,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 4).

Now, he recommends $5 ear plugs, tax deductible (“$5 earplugs better than fireworks crackdown,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 3).

He said there was one death, which for me and many others is one death too many on what should be a celebratory evening to ring in the New Year.

It is not a cultural tradition: The Chinese New Year didn’t create any problems, and fireworks for that celebration are a cultural tradition

This past New Year’s Eve, there might have been only one death, but there were many serious injuries, according to the fire department — not to mention the many people who suffer from PTSD, for whom the night was sheer agony.

Mr. Hamm, go somewhere else for your fun.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

