Off The News: Crucial cancer clinical trials at UH

Hawaii's ability to help make headway against cancer took a hit during the pandemic, as clinical trials for new treatments came to a crawl. Staff shortages and concerns about in-person visits were among factors that limited and lowered participation.

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center, which has access to 85 clinical trials, plays a particularly important role because of the diverse ethnicities here typically underrepresented in research. And it's not only about late-stage cancers: clinical trials involve all stages of cancer, including prevention. To participate and help research here return to pre-pandemic levels, see more at uhcancercenter.org.