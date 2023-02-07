Sugar? Yes, please

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, here’s a heart-to-heart roundup of all the limited-time sweets and treats you can get for your loved ones (or for yourself — we’re not judging!).

BASALT Waikiki

BASALT Waikiki (2255 Kuhio Ave.) offers Valentine’s-themed specials Feb. 10-14. For brunch, enjoy dishes like steak and eggs or candied salmon and asparagus salad. For dinner, customers can anticipate fresh oysters on the half shell, “Beet of My Heart” salad, Moroccan-spiced lamb chops, and Brigadeiros (handmade chocolates of Brazil) for dessert.

Call 808-923-5689.

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Fig & Ginger Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) has two charcuterie arrangements for Valentine’s Day. The “Heart to Heart” box (feeds three to four people) includes three cheeses, two types of charcuterie, fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, olives, truffle honey, heart-shaped macarons and crackers. The “I Love U” box (feeds two) has two cheeses, two charcuterie, fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, olives and crackers.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

Aloha Mamacita

Aloha Mamacita (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy.) is featuring its red velvet banana pudding for all of February. The dessert features chunks of red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting combined with vanilla wafers and bananas.

Call 808-650-0029 or visit alohamamacita.com.

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) Valentine’s Day to-go dinner for two includes arancini, smoked tuna dip, farmer salad, surf-and-turf entrée and Valrhona buttermilk chocolate cake for dessert.

Artizen will also have Valentine’s sweets available Feb. 10-11 and 13-14: heart-shaped chocolate cake, couple’s cream puff and Valentine’s Day pastry box.

Call 808-524-0499 or visit artizenbymw.com.

Herringbone Waikiki

An exclusive Valentine’s Day course menu at Herringbone Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) begins with oysters on the half shell. Guests will also be served two entrées — kabocha squash caramelle pasta and langoustine and flatiron steak. For a spectacular finish, a server will light a flame to hot rum poured over the chocolate fireball dessert.

Call 808-210-2656.

Choco Lea

This Manoa-based shop (2909 Lowrey Ave.) has a sweet lineup for the holiday: dark chocolate Oreos, fortune cookies, and Red Vines; strawberry cookies and cream bar; nine- and 18-piece truffle boxes; and the sweetest gift set.

The latter is a box set of all of Choco Lea’s Valentine’s Day specials.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

1938 Indochine

This eatery (602 Ala Moana Blvd.) offers a surf-and-turf dinner for two for the holiday. A molten Vietnamese coffee ganache cake, served with a scoop of coconut gelato from IL Gelato, will also be available. Diners can also enjoy the featured holiday cocktail, raspberry bourbon smash.

Call 808-545-7777 or visit 1938indochine.com.

Dipped by Dee

Dipped by Dee (99-080 Kauhale St. Ste. B1) has in-store treats like ice cream Oreos, a Minnie apple, an assorted mini box and more.

Larger assorted boxes require preorders. Examples include “I love you” breakable combo ($70) — pink breakable heart and three white chocolate berries with sugar — and “You Make My Heart Melt” breakable combo ($85), which comes with a cookie butter breakable heart and three cookie butter strawberries.

Call 808-913-8083 or visit dbd808.company.site.

Mahina & Sun’s

Mahina & Sun’s (412 Lewers St.) offers a fixed menu with dishes like fresh crudo, delicately cut pasta and steak with a roasted vegetable medley. Diners can also order a pear brown butter tart or chocolate truffles to share.

Call 808-924-5810 or visit mahinaandsuns.com.

La Palme D’Or

Located in Ala Moana Center, La Palme D’Or (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) has an assortment of cakes for Valentine’s Day. Choose from a heart shortcake, heart caramel mousse and heart Gateau chocolate. Heart-shaped strawberry macarons and vanilla and chocolate heart-shaped cookies will also be available. Cakes must be preordered.

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) offers two takeout options. Choose between the “Be Mine” and “True Love” menus, which include dishes like ahi nachos, surf-and-turf entrée, Valentine’s Day dessert sampler and more.

In addition, 8-inch whole cakes are available for preorder (pickup is Feb. 10-11 and 13-14). Cake preorder deadline is Feb. 8.

Call 808-955-6505 or visit mwrestaurant.com.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii has charcuterie and dessert boxes available. Choose from the Love Box, dozen chocolate-covered strawberries, sweet set box (three dipped pretzels, Oreos and Rice Krispies) or a bundle of all three.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@olive_branch_hawaii).

Pesca Waikiki Beach

Located atop Ilikai Hotel, PESCA Waikiki Beach (1777 Ala Moana Blvd.) features a special prix fixe menu Feb. 12-19. Guests can enjoy an oyster platter; arugula, fig and prosciutto salad; choice of wild halibut a la Meuniere or grilled USDA prime filet mignon; and rose red velvet for dessert.

Call 808-777-3100 or visit pescawaikikibeach.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

This popular bake shop (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) is featuring a Valentine’s four-pack with red velvet, guava, salted caramel and chocolate buttercream cupcakes. Preorders are required, until Feb. 13.

Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

We Heart Cake Co.

Valentine’s treats abound at this dessert shop (3468 Waialae Ave.). Choose from individual cookies, Valentine Box Cookie (three small cookies with pink honihoni cookie and meringue), Valentine Love Letter Cake, Valentine Ice Cream Parlor (mini cookie with candies and meringue in a cone) and more.

Call 808-533-2253 or visit weheartcakecompany.com.

Via Gelato

This dessert shop’s (1142 12th Ave.) February chef’s choice flavor is strawberry tuxedo cake. It features strawberry gelato with pieces of handmade tuxedo cake (white chocolate with dark chocolate feathered into it). Via Gelato uses a special Swiss 75% dark chocolate couverture, which has pure cocoa butter added to it to make it glossy. The white chocolate is pure Machu Picchu cocoa butter with sugar and milk solids.

In addition, heart-shaped sprinkles will be available for all of February — and free on Feb. 14.

Call 808-732-2800 or visit viagelatohawaii.com.