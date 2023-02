Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has added the following independent agents to its Kapolei office:

>> Matthew Asuncion previously served as a Realtor at RELink Real Estate Group in Orange County, Calif. He is a dual agent in Hawaii and California.

>> Joshua Michael B. Guillen most recently served as a realtor-­associate at eXp Realty LLC. Guillen is a graduate of Mililani High School and the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

>> Milagros Yee most recently served as a realtor-associate at eXp Realty LLC.

