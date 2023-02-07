comscore Maryknoll steamrolls Leilehua in state basketball opener
Maryknoll steamrolls Leilehua in state basketball opener

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll’s Fabian Camacho, left, Hunter Marumoto and Jerome “Rome” Lilio applied heavy pressure on Leilehua’s Zelston Militante at Maryknoll gym on Monday.

Hunter Marumoto had 13 points, Fabian Camacho hustled for 11 and Justin Yap added 10 as Maryknoll overwhelmed Leilehua 56-37 in the opening round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read more

