Maryknoll steamrolls Leilehua in state basketball opener
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maryknoll’s Fabian Camacho, left, Hunter Marumoto and Jerome “Rome” Lilio applied heavy pressure on Leilehua’s Zelston Militante at Maryknoll gym on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree