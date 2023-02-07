Hawaii Prep World | Sports Saint Louis heads into states clear No. 1 in boys hoops poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A week ago, four teams got first-place votes. This week, it is unanimous. Saint Louis collected all 11 first-place votes and remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A week ago, four teams got first-place votes. This week, it is unanimous. Saint Louis collected all 11 first-place votes and remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The defending state champion Crusaders, with a roster heavily weighted by underclassmen, won the ILH title and earned a top seed for the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. ILH runner-up Maryknoll is at No. 2, ahead of OIA champion Campbell. The Sabers are seeded second in the state tournament and will meetKahukuon Wednesday. Mililani, which had five first-place votes to Saint Louis’ three last week, dropped to No. 4 after falling to Campbell in the OIA title game. Punahou, which did not play last week, dropped one spot to No. 5. The ILH is allotted two entries into the Division I state championships. The Buffanblu lost to Maryknoll 37-34 last week with the league’s last state berth on the line. Kailua, ‘Iolani, Leilehua, Kahuku and Kamehameha round out this week’s Top 10. Monday, Feb. 6 HHSAA Seeding: 1. Saint Louis, 2. Campbell, 3. Kamehameha-Maui, 4. Kamehameha-Hawaii Opening round Kailua (21-5) at Lahainaluna (15-8), 4:30 p.m. Moanalua (15-10) at Mililani (18-4), 6 p.m. Kahuku (18-4) at Konawaena (12-6), 4 p.m. Leilehua (17-9) at Maryknoll (27-7), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 HHSAA Quarterfinals At Moanalua Mililani-Moanalua winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii (13-8), 5 p.m. Lahainaluna-Kailua winner vs. Saint Louis (24-7), 7 p.m. At McKinley Maryknoll-Leilehua winner vs. Kamehameha-Maui (13-9), 5 p.m. Konawaena-Kahuku winner vs. Campbell (24-5), 7 p.m. HHSAA D-II Seeding: 1. Kohala, 2. Farrington, 3. Kauai, 4. Seabury Hall Quarterfinals At Kalani Seabury Hall (22-5) vs. Hawaii Baptist (13-11), 5 p.m. Kohala (15-2) at Kalani (9-10), 7 p.m. At Damien Kauai (13-7) vs. Honokaa (12-6), 5 p.m. Farrington (5-10) vs. University (21-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 HHSAA Semifinals At Moanalua 5 and 7 p.m. Consolation At McKinley 5 and 7 p.m. HHSAA D-II Quarterfinals At Kalani 5 and 7 p.m. Consolation At Damien 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 HHSAA At SimpliFi Arena Championship 7 p.m. Third place 1 p.m. Fifth place At Damien 5 p.m. HHSAA D-II At SimpliFi Arena Championship 5 p.m. Third place 3 p.m. Fifth place At Damien 3:30 p.m. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Feb. 6, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (11) (24-7, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 110 1 > def. No. 3 Maryknoll 41-36 (OT), Wednesday > next: vs. Lahainaluna-Kailua winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m. 2. Maryknoll (27-7, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 94 3 > def. No. 4 Punahou 37-34, Monday > lost at No. 1 Saint Louis 41-36 (OT), Wednesday > next: vs. Leilehua, Monday, 6 p.m. 3. Campbell (24-5, 10-1 OIA reg. season) 88 7 > def. No. 5 Kailua 51-49, Monday > def. No. 2 Mililani 40-35, Wednesday > next: vs. Konawaena-Kahuku winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m. 4. Mililani (18-4, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 71 2 > def. Leilehua 40-37, Monday > lost to No. 7 Campbell 40-35, Wednesday > next: vs. Moanalua, Monday, 6 p.m. 5. Punahou (21-9, 5-5 ILH reg. season) 58 6 > lost at No. 3 Maryknoll 37-34, Monday 6. Kailua (21-5, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 49 5 > lost to No. 7 Campbell 51-49, Monday > def. No. 8 Leilehua 65-60 (2 OT), Wednesday > next: at Lahainaluna, Monday, 4:30 p.m. 7. ‘Iolani (20-11, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 45 6 8. Leilehua (17-9, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 34 8 > lost to No. 2 Mililani 40-37, Monday > lost at No. 5 Kailua 65-60 (2 OT), Wednesday > next: at Maryknoll, Monday, 6 p.m. 9. Kahuku (18-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 21 10 > def. Roosevelt 51-47, Tuesday > def. Moanalua 69-66, Wednesday > next: at Konawaena, Monday, 4 p.m. 10. Kamehameha (14-17, 3-7 ILH reg. season) 19 9 Also received votes: Moanalua 9, Kohala 6, Honokaa 1. Previous Story UH’s Lopez back in the happiest place inside softball circle