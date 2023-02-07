comscore Saint Louis heads into states clear No. 1 in boys hoops poll
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis heads into states clear No. 1 in boys hoops poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

A week ago, four teams got first-place votes. This week, it is unanimous. Saint Louis collected all 11 first-place votes and remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Lopez back in the happiest place inside softball circle

Scroll Up