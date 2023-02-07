Saint Louis heads into states clear No. 1 in boys hoops poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A week ago, four teams got first-place votes. This week, it is unanimous. Saint Louis collected all 11 first-place votes and remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

The defending state champion Crusaders, with a roster heavily weighted by underclassmen, won the ILH title and earned a top seed for the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships.

ILH runner-up Maryknoll is at No. 2, ahead of OIA champion Campbell. The Sabers are seeded second in the state tournament and will meetKahukuon Wednesday.

Mililani, which had five first-place votes to Saint Louis’ three last week, dropped to No. 4 after falling to Campbell in the OIA title game.

Punahou, which did not play last week, dropped one spot to No. 5. The ILH is allotted two entries into the Division I state championships. The Buffanblu lost to Maryknoll 37-34 last week with the league’s last state berth on the line.

Kailua, ‘Iolani, Leilehua, Kahuku and Kamehameha round out this week’s Top 10.

Monday, Feb. 6

HHSAA

Seeding: 1. Saint Louis, 2. Campbell, 3. Kamehameha-Maui, 4. Kamehameha-Hawaii

Opening round

Kailua (21-5) at Lahainaluna (15-8), 4:30 p.m.

Moanalua (15-10) at Mililani (18-4), 6 p.m.

Kahuku (18-4) at Konawaena (12-6), 4 p.m.

Leilehua (17-9) at Maryknoll (27-7), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

HHSAA

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

Mililani-Moanalua winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii (13-8), 5 p.m.

Lahainaluna-Kailua winner vs. Saint Louis (24-7), 7 p.m.

At McKinley

Maryknoll-Leilehua winner vs. Kamehameha-Maui (13-9), 5 p.m.

Konawaena-Kahuku winner vs. Campbell (24-5), 7 p.m.

HHSAA D-II

Seeding: 1. Kohala, 2. Farrington, 3. Kauai, 4. Seabury Hall

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

Seabury Hall (22-5) vs. Hawaii Baptist (13-11), 5 p.m.

Kohala (15-2) at Kalani (9-10), 7 p.m.

At Damien

Kauai (13-7) vs. Honokaa (12-6), 5 p.m.

Farrington (5-10) vs. University (21-6), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

HHSAA

Semifinals

At Moanalua

5 and 7 p.m.

Consolation

At McKinley

5 and 7 p.m.

HHSAA D-II

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

5 and 7 p.m.

Consolation

At Damien

5 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

HHSAA

At SimpliFi Arena

Championship

7 p.m.

Third place

1 p.m.

Fifth place

At Damien

5 p.m.

HHSAA D-II

At SimpliFi Arena

Championship

5 p.m.

Third place

3 p.m.

Fifth place

At Damien

3:30 p.m.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 6, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (11) (24-7, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 110 1

> def. No. 3 Maryknoll 41-36 (OT), Wednesday

> next: vs. Lahainaluna-Kailua winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

2. Maryknoll (27-7, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 94 3

> def. No. 4 Punahou 37-34, Monday

> lost at No. 1 Saint Louis 41-36 (OT), Wednesday

> next: vs. Leilehua, Monday, 6 p.m.

3. Campbell (24-5, 10-1 OIA reg. season) 88 7

> def. No. 5 Kailua 51-49, Monday

> def. No. 2 Mililani 40-35, Wednesday

> next: vs. Konawaena-Kahuku winner, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

4. Mililani (18-4, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 71 2

> def. Leilehua 40-37, Monday

> lost to No. 7 Campbell 40-35, Wednesday

> next: vs. Moanalua, Monday, 6 p.m.

5. Punahou (21-9, 5-5 ILH reg. season) 58 6

> lost at No. 3 Maryknoll 37-34, Monday

6. Kailua (21-5, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 49 5

> lost to No. 7 Campbell 51-49, Monday

> def. No. 8 Leilehua 65-60 (2 OT), Wednesday

> next: at Lahainaluna, Monday, 4:30 p.m.

7. ‘Iolani (20-11, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 45 6

8. Leilehua (17-9, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 34 8

> lost to No. 2 Mililani 40-37, Monday

> lost at No. 5 Kailua 65-60 (2 OT), Wednesday

> next: at Maryknoll, Monday, 6 p.m.

9. Kahuku (18-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 21 10

> def. Roosevelt 51-47, Tuesday

> def. Moanalua 69-66, Wednesday

> next: at Konawaena, Monday, 4 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (14-17, 3-7 ILH reg. season) 19 9