Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 7, 2023 Today Updated 9:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Single-elimination tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division I Basketball State Championships: quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m. HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division II Basketball State Championships: first round. At Kalani: Hawaii Baptist vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kohala, 7 p.m. At Damien: Honokaa vs. Kauai, 5 p.m.; University vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Single-elimination tournament, Punahou/Kamehameha winner vs. Maryknoll/Saint Louis winner, time/site TBD. VOLLEYBALL College meN NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll Pts Rec PV 1. Hawaii (22) 330 7-0 1 2. Long Beach State 298 6-0 3 3. Penn State 291 8-1 4 4. UCLA 269 9-1 2 5. Grand Canyon 234 10-0 9 6. Pepperdine 209 8-2 5 7. UC Irvine 186 7-3 7 8. Stanford 168 7-2 6 9. Ball State 164 5-3 8 10. BYU 152 6-2 11 11. Ohio State 104 7-3 13 12. USC 93 6-4 10 13. Loyola-Chicago 61 7-2 12 14. UC Santa Barbara 31 2-7 15 15. CSUN 19 5-5 NR Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Charleston 14; Lewis 5; Purdue Fort Wayne 4; McKendree 3. BASKETBALL HHSAA Heide & Cook Boys Division I State Championships Monday First Round Kailua 82, Lahainaluna 53. Leading scorers—Kail: Jonathan Philbrick 24, Noa Donnelly 15, Maddox Pung 11. Lah: Kana’au Castro 22. Moanalua 60, Mililani 56. Leading scorers—Moan: Gavin Pommerenk 12. Mil: Creighton Ofsonka 12, J Marxen 12, Jayden Kipapa 10. Kahuku 52, Konawaena 35. Leading scorers—Kah: Leonard Ah You 19, Kache Kaio 16. Kona: Coby Molina 16, Abraham Ogata 10. Maryknoll 56, Leilehua 37. Leading scorers—Mary: Hunter Marumoto 13, Fabian Camacho 11, Justin Yap 10. Lei: Twain Wilson 11, Zelston Militante 10. ILH Boys Varsity I-AA Single-Elimination Tournament Maryknoll 62, ‘Iolani 49. Leading scorers—Mary: Jayden Asato 17, Shaun Anderson 14, Noah Ambrose 13, Trey Hino 11. Iol: Kai Knudsen 13, Reef Hangai 10. SOCCER HHSAA Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships Monday First Round Punahou 2, Kapolei 0. Goal scorers—Declan Horio (51st), Noa Yoo (77th). Kalani 1, Kailua 0. Goal scorer—Chase Kaetsu (78th). Waiakea 3, Kaiser 2, 2OT. Goal scorers—Waik: Tevin Atwal (3rd), Aziah Nelson (78th), Alon Halsted (94th). Kais: Ailu Doi (50th), Noah Kaneshiro (58th). King Kekaulike 5, Aiea 1. Goal scorers—KK: Owen Riecke (1st, 15th), Lorenzo Gonzalez (4th, 41st), Kaleo Gallen (59th). Aiea: Kelly Takara (5th). Previous Story Maryknoll steamrolls Leilehua in state basketball opener Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 7, 2023