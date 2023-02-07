Scoreboard – Feb. 7, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Single-elimination tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha,

5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division I Basketball State Championships: quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division II Basketball State Championships: first round. At Kalani: Hawaii Baptist vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kohala, 7 p.m.

At Damien: Honokaa vs. Kauai, 5 p.m.;

University vs. Farrington, 7 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Single-elimination tournament, Punahou/Kamehameha

winner vs. Maryknoll/Saint Louis winner, time/site TBD.

VOLLEYBALL

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawaii (22) 330 7-0 1

2. Long Beach State 298 6-0 3

3. Penn State 291 8-1 4

4. UCLA 269 9-1 2

5. Grand Canyon 234 10-0 9

6. Pepperdine 209 8-2 5

7. UC Irvine 186 7-3 7

8. Stanford 168 7-2 6

9. Ball State 164 5-3 8

10. BYU 152 6-2 11

11. Ohio State 104 7-3 13

12. USC 93 6-4 10

13. Loyola-Chicago 61 7-2 12

14. UC Santa Barbara 31 2-7 15

15. CSUN 19 5-5 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on

two or more ballots: Charleston 14; Lewis 5; Purdue Fort Wayne 4; McKendree 3.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA

Heide & Cook Boys Division I State Championships

Monday

First Round

Kailua 82, Lahainaluna 53. Leading scorers—Kail: Jonathan Philbrick 24, Noa Donnelly 15, Maddox Pung 11. Lah:

Kana’au Castro 22.

Moanalua 60, Mililani 56. Leading

scorers—Moan: Gavin Pommerenk 12. Mil: Creighton Ofsonka 12, J Marxen 12, Jayden Kipapa 10.

Kahuku 52, Konawaena 35. Leading scorers—Kah: Leonard Ah You 19, Kache Kaio 16. Kona: Coby Molina 16, Abraham Ogata 10.

Maryknoll 56, Leilehua 37. Leading scorers—Mary: Hunter Marumoto 13,

Fabian Camacho 11, Justin Yap 10. Lei: Twain Wilson 11, Zelston Militante 10.

ILH

Boys Varsity I-AA

Single-Elimination Tournament

Maryknoll 62, ‘Iolani 49. Leading

scorers—Mary: Jayden Asato 17, Shaun

Anderson 14, Noah Ambrose 13, Trey Hino 11. Iol: Kai Knudsen 13, Reef Hangai 10.

SOCCER

HHSAA

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I

Championships

Monday

First Round

Punahou 2, Kapolei 0. Goal scorers—Declan Horio (51st), Noa Yoo (77th).

Kalani 1, Kailua 0. Goal scorer—Chase Kaetsu (78th).

Waiakea 3, Kaiser 2, 2OT. Goal scorers—Waik: Tevin Atwal (3rd), Aziah Nelson (78th), Alon Halsted (94th). Kais: Ailu Doi (50th), Noah Kaneshiro (58th).

King Kekaulike 5, Aiea 1. Goal scorers—KK: Owen Riecke (1st, 15th), Lorenzo Gonzalez (4th, 41st), Kaleo Gallen (59th). Aiea: Kelly Takara (5th).