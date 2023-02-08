Large boulder crashes into Aiea home

A large boulder crashed into an Aiea home just about a foot or so away from a bed where a couple were sleeping early today.

“I was kind of frozen,” Aiea resident Tyler Ramelb said as he recalled his reaction when he saw the boulder that slammed into his bedroom wall. “I couldn’t move. I was that much in shock.”

“No words can really describe how close of a call this was,” Ramelb said.

Honolulu firefighters responded to the home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street at about 2:05 a.m. today.

No injuries were reported.

Ramelb said he and his wife were sleeping when they heard what sounded like a loud explosion. “It was a loud boom.”

The boulder first struck a cinder block retaining wall before it crashed into the home.