comscore Column: Respect, learn from indigenous knowledge
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Respect, learn from indigenous knowledge

  • By Kelson “Mac” Poepoe
  • Today
  • Updated 8:46 p.m.
  • MIKE ARRISON Kelson “Mac” Poepoe is the founder of Hui Malama o Mo‘omomi on Moloka‘i.

    MIKE ARRISON

    Kelson “Mac” Poepoe is the founder of Hui Malama o Mo‘omomi on Moloka‘i.

I am a lawai‘a (fisher) from Moloka‘i. I fish the way my kupuna taught me. Families like mine feel a sense of responsibility to steward what the ocean gives us. Our actions are based on kilo — careful observation. I am happy to pass on my knowledge to the next generation. But for that sharing of knowledge to take place, there first has to be respect for indigenous knowledge. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Justice for the people, not reform for criminals

Scroll Up