Letter: Gabbard seeks spotlight with upcoming book

Now that is news that Tulsi Gabbard is coming out with her own book about how she came to reject the values of Hawaii and embrace the right-wing lunacy of the likes of her pal Tucker Carlson ("Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats," Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6).

Since her book is yet to be titled, I would humbly suggest: “Desperate for Attention.”

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

