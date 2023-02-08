comscore Letter: Gabbard seeks spotlight with upcoming book
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Gabbard seeks spotlight with upcoming book

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Now that is news that Tulsi Gabbard is coming out with her own book about how she came to reject the values of Hawaii and embrace the right-wing lunacy of the likes of her pal Tucker Carlson (“Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6). Read more

