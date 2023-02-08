Editorial | Letters Letter: Pay bills, then discuss federal spending cuts Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! President Joe Biden said that raising the debt limit “is not a negotiable item.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. President Joe Biden said that raising the debt limit “is not a negotiable item.” He is correct. The government is simply paying off expenditures that have already been incurred for programs Congress has previously approved and provided appropriations. Negotiations to cut spending should be done during the budgetary process, not when you pay the debts you already incurred. Therefore, if members of Congress want to retard spending growth, they should scrutinize omnibus bills that bundle multiple giant spending plans presented during the budgetary process and weed out proposals that they consider wasteful spending. Actually, the tax cut for big corporations and rich people passed by the Republicans during the Trump administration was mostly responsible for the huge increase in the national debt. So, if Republicans were serious about controlling the national debt, they should repeal the aforementioned tax cut and replace it with higher tax rates for big corporations and rich people. By playing political brinkmanship, the Republicans are flirting with economic disaster. They need to stop it because it’s dangerous, destructive and plain stupid. Above all, it would hurt the American people. Rod B. Catiggay Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Justice for the people, not reform for criminals