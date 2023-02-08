Letter: Pope should allow women to be priests

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After reading the article, “Respect for women must be top priority, pope says” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 5), about Pope Francis calling for respect to be shown to the women in South Sudan, I thought, “Huh?”

Well, of course. That’s a great idea, but wait a minute. What about the Catholic women who want to be shown the same respect and equality as the men in the church and be allowed to become priests? The future of the Catholic Church, like the future of South Sudan, depends on how the women are treated. How can he be asking for respect for those in South Sudan and not recognize the great inequality that exists in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church worldwide?

He must be a powerful leader for all of his flock. As he has already recognized in South Sudan, reform means women.

Many people have been waiting for years for him to realize that sexism is a cardinal sin.

Barbara Fuller

Kailua

