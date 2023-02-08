Letter: Set levels of tourism, then work toward that

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is an ongoing debate among those who believe Hawaii needs more tourists and those who believe we have passed the saturation point.

A first step in resolution of the question is missing. A determination of the optimum level of tourism should be made at the legislative level and all agencies and commercial activities required to work toward it.

There are those who say the Legislature is too beholden to too many vested interests to make such a determination honestly and competently, and that’s our root problem on everything. Please prove them wrong.

Mike Spengel

Mililani

