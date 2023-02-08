Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Housing prices fall, just a bit Today Updated 8:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The median sale price of a previously owned single-family house dropped below $1 million in January, for the first time since August 2021. Not that homes have suddenly become “affordable” — that median price is $970,000 — but it is an 8% drop from January 2022 (when interest rates were at historic lows). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The median sale price of a previously owned single-family house dropped below $1 million in January, for the first time since August 2021. Not that homes have suddenly become “affordable” — that median price is $970,000 — but it is an 8% drop from January 2022 (when interest rates were at historic lows). As mortgage interest rates rise, prices fall — makes sense. But the supply of houses for sale has dropped to lows not seen since the depth of the Great Recession, in 2009. Would-be sellers may be sitting pat, hoping to maximize their selling price; would-be buyers no doubt hope more houses come to market, costing less. Previous Story Letter: Justice for the people, not reform for criminals