Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Housing prices fall, just a bit

  • Today
  • Updated 8:44 p.m.

The median sale price of a previously owned single-family house dropped below $1 million in January, for the first time since August 2021. Not that homes have suddenly become “affordable” — that median price is $970,000 — but it is an 8% drop from January 2022 (when interest rates were at historic lows). Read more

