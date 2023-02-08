comscore ASB donates $1.4M to 125 nonprofits
Hawaii News

ASB donates $1.4M to 125 nonprofits

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

American Savings Bank donated more than $1.4 million in 2022 to the community, which benefited nearly 125 local nonprofits — about 45 more organizations than in 2021. In addition to monetary support, ASB employees contributed hands-on impact through more than 12,000 Seeds of Service volunteer hours with more than 180 nonprofit organizations. Read more

