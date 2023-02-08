ASB donates $1.4M to 125 nonprofits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Savings Bank donated more than $1.4 million in 2022 to the community, which benefited nearly 125 local nonprofits — about 45 more organizations than in 2021. In addition to monetary support, ASB employees contributed hands-on impact through more than 12,000 Seeds of Service volunteer hours with more than 180 nonprofit organizations.

Since the Seeds of Service program began in 2005, ASB employees have contributed more than 112,000 volunteer hours to the community.

The bank’s donations support organizations that focus on improving education and financial wellness, strengthening families, promoting economic vitality by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, increasing access to and the supply of affordable housing, and supporting the revitalization of Aala Park and the Kalihi-Chinatown neighborhood.

Hawaiian Telcom gives $160K to United Way

Hawaiian Telcom and its employees donated more than $160,000 to United Way organizations across the state, the company said Thursday. During the company’s annual pledge drive in late 2022, Hawaiian Telcom employees raised more than $90,000, and the company donated an additional $70,000.

Pledges from Hawaiian Telcom’s Oahu employees will support Aloha United Way, and pledges from neighbor island employees will support their respective islands’ organizations: Kauai United Way, Maui United Way and Hawaii Island United Way.