Hawaii News

Waipahu man indicted in Mililani parking lot attacks

  By Jack Truesdale
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  Desmond Kekahuna

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Desmond Kekahuna

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 46-year-old Waipahu man Tuesday on charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault for allegedly running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mili­lani Walmart parking lot and then attacking her and a man who tried to intervene last week. Read more

