Hawaii Grown notebook: Basketball, golf, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward was named the SEC player of the week on Monday for the second time this season. Read more

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward was named the SEC player of the week on Monday for the second time this season. Smith averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game in wins over South Carolina and Missouri. He had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win over the Tigers for his fifth double-double in seven games. He currently leads the league in field-goal percentage at 58.3 percent and is third in rebounds at 8.4 per game and ninth in points scored at 14.9 per game.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) junior wing scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds with two steals and a block in 21 minutes off the bench in a 90-74 win over Pacific (Ore.) on Friday. Holtz added 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists off the bench in a 75-60 win over Lewis & Clark (Ore.) on Saturday to improved the Pirates’ record to 9-3 in Northwest Conference play.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ’19: The Central Washington senior point guard was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and finished with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and a block in an 88-81 win over Simon Fraser on Thursday.

>> Kimani Fernandez, Kamehameha-Maui ’18: The Alaska Anchorage senior forward had four points, six rebounds, a block and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench in a 69-39 win over Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Claire Choi, Punahou ’18: The Santa Clara senior closed with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday to finish in a three-way tie for second place at 4 over-220 at the Valley Invitational in Bakersfield, Calif. Choi had three birdies before closing with a bogey on her final hole, the par-4 7th.

>> Jennifer Koga, Laurel Springs ’20: The Sacramento State junior closed with consecutive 73s to finish in a four-way tie for seventh place at 7 over in the Valley Invitational.

>> Malia Nam, Kaiser ’18: The USC senior sandwiched an even-par 72 in between rounds of 76 and 75 to finish in a tie for seventh place at the Valley Invitational.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara senior outside hitter, who notched his 1,000th career kill in a three-set loss to Pepperdine last Wednesday, recorded his second double-double of the season with 13 kills, 12 digs and two block assists in a five-set win over the Waves on Friday.

>> Kupono Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The Brigham Young junior outside hitter put down 13 kills and added 10 digs, four block assists and two aces in a four-set victory over Ball State on Thursday.

>> Keau Thompson, Punahou ’22: The Ball State opposite hitter had nine digs, five kills and two assists in Thursday’s loss to BYU.

>> Xander Pink, Punahou ’21: The Ball State sophomore had four digs in Thursday’s loss to the Cougars and came back with five digs and an assist in a four-set win over BYU on Saturday.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.