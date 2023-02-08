comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Basketball, golf, volleyball
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Basketball, golf, volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward was named the SEC player of the week on Monday for the second time this season. Read more

Previous Story
Carreira and Blenman-Villarreal pointing the way for ascending Campbell
Next Story
Scoreboard – Feb. 8, 2023

Scroll Up