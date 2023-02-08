Kawakami’s finishing kick should bring accolades, degree
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY GW ATHLETICS
Tyler Kawakami swimming.
-
COURTESY GW ATHLETICS
Tyler Kawakami displayed the Hawaii flag while posing for a photo at George Washington University.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree