Driver arrested after she rear-ends officer on Moanalua Freeway

  • Today
Honolulu police arrested a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck a vehicle occupied by a special-duty officer on Moanalua Freeway early today.

The crash occurred on the freeway before the Red Hill offramp at about 12:25 a.m.

Police said the motorist was traveling westbound when she hit the vehicle occupied by the special-duty officer overseeing construction work.

The officer and the woman were taken in serious condition to the hospital.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent injury.

