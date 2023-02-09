Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Navy leaves questions unanswered Today Updated 6:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Many unanswered questions remain about the Navy’s Nov. 29 spill of environmentally hazardous aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) used to suppress fires at its Red Hill fuel-storage site — including just how long it will take to get answers. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Many unanswered questions remain about the Navy’s Nov. 29 spill of environmentally hazardous aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) used to suppress fires at its Red Hill fuel-storage site — including just how long it will take to get answers. The Navy missed a Monday deadline to give the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency details about the AFFF cleanup, and on past spills at the underground fuel facility; instead, it has requested a five-week extension. What caused the spill is also as-yet unverified. On that day, contractors worked on infrared sensors that activate the fire suppression system — but the Navy’s investigation report, required by its rules within 30 days, remains MIA. Previous Story Editorial: Biden’s priorities will affect Hawaii