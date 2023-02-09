Off The News: Navy leaves questions unanswered

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many unanswered questions remain about the Navy’s Nov. 29 spill of environmentally hazardous aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) used to suppress fires at its Red Hill fuel-storage site — including just how long it will take to get answers. The Navy missed a Monday deadline to give the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency details about the AFFF cleanup, and on past spills at the underground fuel facility; instead, it has requested a five-week extension.

What caused the spill is also as-yet unverified. On that day, contractors worked on infrared sensors that activate the fire suppression system — but the Navy’s investigation report, required by its rules within 30 days, remains MIA.