comscore PHOTO: Chilly Blessing
News

PHOTO: Chilly Blessing

  • By .
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>CHILLY </strong><strong>BLESSING</strong>: Shrine parishioners doused themselves with cold water during an annual ritual at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo last month. Pouring cold water over the body is believed to purify the soul. The ritual was part of a two-day Shinto festival.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    CHILLY BLESSING: Shrine parishioners doused themselves with cold water during an annual ritual at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo last month. Pouring cold water over the body is believed to purify the soul. The ritual was part of a two-day Shinto festival.

.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Putin likely OK’d missile that brought down plane, probe says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up