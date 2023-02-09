Wahine try to break losing streak against nemesis UCSD
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022
Behind Sydney Brown, left, UC San Diego has beaten UH three times in a row. In a game last month, Brown scored 13 points in the third quarter to rally the Tritons past the Wahine.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree