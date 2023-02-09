comscore Wahine try to break losing streak against nemesis UCSD
Sports

Wahine try to break losing streak against nemesis UCSD

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022 Behind Sydney Brown, left, UC San Diego has beaten UH three times in a row. In a game last month, Brown scored 13 points in the third quarter to rally the Tritons past the Wahine.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022

    Behind Sydney Brown, left, UC San Diego has beaten UH three times in a row. In a game last month, Brown scored 13 points in the third quarter to rally the Tritons past the Wahine.

Starting a streak will require breaking another for the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Read more

Previous Story
UH offensive linemen might be new but they bring experience

Scroll Up