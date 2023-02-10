Husband and wife identified in Makakilo murder-suicide case

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two people in the murder-suicide case in Makakilo as Alan R. Gano and his wife, Yoshiko Gano.

The cause of death for Yoshiko Gano, 78, was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was classified as a homicide.

The cause of death for Alan Gano, 80, was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was classified as a suicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Honolulu police responded to a residence in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street at about 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said neighbors heard what sounded like two “pops” at about 4 p.m. Sunday and thought the sounds were from fireworks.

During the early morning hours Monday, neighbors became concerned about the residents in the home.

Two neighbors checked on the residents and found the couple dead in a bedroom, Thoemmes said.

Police were called. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police said the man shot his wife before he turned the gun on himself.