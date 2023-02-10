comscore UH tight ends get tougher over winter
UH tight ends get tougher over winter

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • UH ATHLETICS Cooke

    UH ATHLETICS

    Cooke

Hallmark does not have a card for it. But Mental Toughness Awareness Month is being recognized as a hallmark of the University of Hawaii football team’s offseason training. Read more

