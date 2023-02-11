comscore Hawaii softball sweeps season opener
Hawaii softball sweeps season opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Hawaii sophomore Haley Johnson’s two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning powered the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 2-1 season-opening win over Utah Tech in the Paradise Classic on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. UH won the second game over Saint Mary’s 5-3. Read more

