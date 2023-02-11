Wahine hoops team sweeps road trip with win at Fullerton

Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips scored seven of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 60-54 win over Cal State Fullerton today in Fullerton, Calif.

UH guard Lily Wahinekapu and forward Nnenna Orji added 10 points each to help the Wahine (11-12, 9-5 Big West) complete a sweep of its road trip and match their season high with a three-game winning streak.

Guard Meilani McBee had two of UH’s five 3-pointers and dished out five assists and the Wahine trailed for just 18 seconds in completing the sweep of the season series with the Titans.

Fujika Nimmo led Cal State Fullerton (10-13, 5-9) with 15 points and Aixchel Hernandez finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

UH will have a week to recharge for a meeting with Big West leader Long Beach State (17-7, 12-2) next Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Beach defeated CSU Bakersfield 66-55 today to extend its winning streak to 10.

UH jumped out an 8-0 lead with Kelsie Imai and McKenna Haire hitting 3-pointers. Cal State Fullerton answered to catch the Wahine at 11-11 and took a 21-20 lead in the second quarter. But Kallin Spiller scored in the post and after Fullerton tied it at 22-22, Orji scored twice inside to spark a 9-0 UH run capped a McBee 3-pointer.

McBee’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter gave UH a 36-26 lead, but Fullerton again rallied with a 9-0 surge. Wahinekapu hit a 3-pointer that gave UH a 47-40 lead and Phillips helped UH hold off the Titans in the final period.