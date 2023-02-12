High surf advisory for eastern shores of most of Hawaii

A high surf advisory is in effect for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Hawaii island, Molokai and Kahoolawe until 6 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters expect surf of 8 to 12 feet on the east shores with strong, breaking waves and currents that will make swimming dangerous.

“Large and very rough trade wind swell will continue through tonight, with advisory level surf affecting east-facing shores of most islands,” according to the advisory.

The surf may be elevated at or above the advisory threshold along some shores through much of the upcoming work week.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Affected areas include northwest, windward and leeward waters of Kauai; Kauai Channel; windward and leeward waters of Oahu; Kaiwi Channel; windward and leeward waters of Maui County; Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, windward, leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions,” the advisory said.