comscore Column: Reduce BAC level for drivers to 0.05
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Reduce BAC level for drivers to 0.05

  • By Theresa Paulette and Camlyn Pola
  • Today
  • Updated 9:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Theresa Paulette and Camlyn Pola

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Theresa Paulette and Camlyn Pola

Two Senate bills — Senate Bill 365 and SB 160 — have been introduced in this session to address the rising toll of lives lost from impaired driving. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Ala Wai Harbor parking

Scroll Up