comscore Kokua Line: What did IRS decide about Hawaii rebate?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What did IRS decide about Hawaii rebate?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Question: Auwe! The IRS should have settled questions about the state rebate before they started accepting tax returns last month. Read more

Previous Story
Waianae landowner is ordered to close illegal gun range

Scroll Up