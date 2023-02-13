Group charged in Mapunapuna armed robbery

Prosecutors have charged four men in connection with the alleged armed robbery of a courier in Mapunapuna.

Steven M. Lumoya, 47, Boniface S.K. Aiu, 44, Isaiah Jeremiah, 41 and Mikaele Siua, 24, were each charged Sunday with first-degree robbery.

Honolulu police said a 46-year-old courier was in the process of making a delivery in the 1000 block of Mapunapuna Street when two male suspects brandished firearms and took deposit bags from the victim at about 4:25 a.m. Monday.

They fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Aiu and Jeremiah were also charged with another count of first-degree robbery in connection with a separate alleged brazen robbery of another courier in Waipahu the following day.

Police said two unknown males entered a business in the 94-200 block of Hanawai Circle at about 2:20 p.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money from a 51-year-old woman, police said. The pair physically assaulted her and shocked the woman with a stun gun before they fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim who sustained bumps, bruises and abrasions to her face, legs and chest. She declined to be taken to a hospital.

Aiu was also charged with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His bail is set at $1 million.

Jeremiah’s bail is set at $500,000.

In addition to the felony robbery charge in the Mapunapuna robbery case, Lumoya was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and third-degree identity theft after he allegedly possessed credit card information belonging to the victim in the Waipahu robbery case.

Prosecutors also charged Lumoya with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and one count of second-degree identity theft for a separate case that occurred on Jan. 15.

Lumoya’s aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Siua’s bail is set at $100,000.