Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Rent for about 100 households living on land leased from the state in Waiahole Valley has not increased for farm lot lessees in 25 years, and for house lot lessees in 10 years. Information in a story on Page A1 Friday was inaccurate.