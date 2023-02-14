Feast on this

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking to treat yourself, these savory dishes are worth the splurge.

Merriman’s Honolulu

Merriman’s Honolulu is known for its Hawaii regional cuisine with an emphasis on local farmers and growers.

If you’re dining at the restaurant for dinner, the lobster “pot pie” ($69) is a must- try dish. Inquire about it early, since this entrée has limited availability. It features scallops, Small Kine Farms mushrooms and vermouth in a puff pastry crust. The dish is pricy, but can be shared among 2-3 people because of its size and rich flavor.

Merriman’s Honolulu

1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170, Honolulu

808-215-0022

merrimanshawaii.com

Instagram: @merrimanshonolulu

Hou Fish Market

From Feb. 14 to the end of the month, Hou Fish Market is offering a special Valentine’s Day package ($39.95).

This bento-style platter is designed to feed two and includes ahi and hamachi sashimi, flower-shaped salmon sashimi, tamago with eel sushi, ikura with sushi rice, masago with sushi rice, ika sushi, shrimp tamago sushi and ocean salad with inari.

Hou Fish Market

1067 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-591-8668

houfish.com

Instagram: @hou_Fish_Market

Fat Cheeks Hawaii

Located in Ward Centre, Fat Cheeks Hawaii is known for its buttered lobster roll (market price), shrimp roll and chips ($13.75) and other seafood-centric dishes.

If you want something extra filling and flavorful, go for the lobster cheeseburger and fries ($23.01).

This colossal creation features a double cheeseburger topped with buttered lobster, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Fat Cheeks’ sauce on a hamburger bun, served with fries on the side.

Fat Cheeks Hawaii

1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. B2115,

Honolulu

808-773-4129

fatcheekshawaii.com

Instagram: @fatcheekshawaii

Tango Contemporary Cafe

Tangö Contemporary Café specializes in Scandinavian-Asian inspired cuisine and is a popular destination for brunch. The next time you’re at the café for dinner, though, check out its prix fixe menus, which are four-course meals that highlight the restaurant’s most popular dishes at an affordable price point.

Chef Lawrence’s tasting menu ($56) includes burrata with tomatoes, baby greens and prosciutto; arare-crusted scallops with asparagus and tomato ogo butter; rack of lamb with miso mustard crust and yuzu kosho demi; and a trio of dessert (chocolate brownie, lilikoi panna cotta and Kona coffee ice cream cake).

Meanwhile, the Tangö Classics tasting menu ($49) features gravlax with crispy salmon skin, mushroom risotto with garlic shrimp and asparagus, five-spice braised beef with polenta and a trio of dessert.

Tangö Contemporary Cafe

1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120, Honolulu

808-593-7288

tangocafehawaii.com

Instagram: @tangocafehonolulu