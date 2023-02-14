Late-night taco spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Fresh food, not fast food.” That’s the slogan at Tanja’s Tacos, a late-night vegan taco spot in Waikiki.

“We want to show people that plant-based food is colorful, nutritious and most of all, flavorful,” says Tanja Lantz Hirvonen, who co-owns the business with her husband, Forest Rodrigues. “Most people think ‘vegan’ food is one type of food or just salad, but it can be anything you want. Our passion is to show people that vegan food is not what they think.”

Tanja’s Tacos opened last October and features the couple’s own recipes for rice and beans.

“We’ve been making rice and beans for a long time,” Lantz Hirvonen says. “Our friends always said it was good, so we thought we could make something out of it. We’ve been plant-based for a long time, but there aren’t a lot of options for something flavorful and vegan, especially when it comes to tacos. That’s where the business idea came from.”

Popular dishes include the street tacos ($13), burrito tacos ($13-$15) and crunchwrap ($18). Street tacos consist of two 6-inch white corn tortillas served with beans and taco filling, along with lettuce, onions, cilantro and the business’ signature sauce. The burritos are open-faced — not fully folded at the top — and includes a flour tortilla with house rice and beans, protein, lettuce, onions, cilantro, signature sauce and salsa. Meanwhile, the crunchwrap features a 14-inch tortilla stuffed with house beans and rice, taco filling, lettuce, on ions, cilantro, sour cream, signature sauce and crushed tortilla chips.

“We use Beyond Meat, and we are really passionate about food being flavorful and not bland or boring,” Lantz Hirvonen says.

The business is currently open 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (or until sold out) Thursdays-Saturdays. Stay updated by following @tanjastacos on Instagram.

“We used to be open in the afternoon, but changed our hours because there’s so much business at night and no late-night vegan options,” Lantz Hirvonen says. “A lot of days, we do sell out before 4 a.m. Our goal is to be open earlier for dinner and eventually, during the day, too.”

Tanja’s Tacos

320 Lewers St., Honolulu

Phone: 808-466-5791

Instagram: @tanjastacos

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and debit cards accepted