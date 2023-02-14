comscore Late-night taco spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Late-night taco spot

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Feb. 14, 2023

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Business owners Tanja Lantz Hirvonen and Forest Rodrigues

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Street smart Street tacos ($13) feature two 6-inch white corn tortillas with beans and taco filling, lettuce, onions, cilantro and signature sauce.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Burrito taco ($15)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Crunchwrap ($18)

"Fresh food, not fast food.” That’s the slogan at Tanja’s Tacos, a late-night vegan taco spot in Waikiki. Read more

