Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaneohe’s Adela’s Country Eatery placed No. 5 on Yelp’s 2023 “Top 100 Places To Eat” in the nation. Read more

Kaneohe’s Adela’s Country Eatery placed No. 5 on Yelp’s 2023 “Top 100 Places To Eat” in the nation. The family-owned eatery specializes in homemade, vibrant noodles using local ingredients like ulu, Okinawan sweet potato, taro, moringa and avocado. With thousands of positive reviews of its comfort-style cuisine, it’s no wonder both locals and tourists line up for the takeout spot, which is known for its popular dishes such as braised short ribs, taro pasta, lechon (pork belly) and more.

“It’s an honor to be mentioned and we want to say thank you to our loyal customers and local community for helping make this happen,” states Elizabeth Chan, director of business development.

Visit adelascountryeatery.com or call 808-236-2366 for more info.

See what’s poppin’

Kapalama Kai welcomes family-owned and -operated L1 Iniki Popcorn to its center. Customers may enjoy its assortment of gourmet and specialty popcorns, crackseed and boba drinks in the business’s 800-square-foot shop — its largest location yet (it has three other popcorn stands on the island). The business’s volcano popcorn is a local favorite and includes butter, furikake and mochi crunch. Its popcorn lei is another popular item and is an ideal gift for birthdays and graduations.

“We are excited to bring L1 Ininiki Popcorn to Kapalama Kai. This is an opportunity to expand to an area already thriving with small businesses,” states owner Mei Chen.

Double the dessert

Dessert shop Double Three Bubble Waffles N’ Creamery recently joined the Kailua Town ohana. Specializing in made-to-order bubble waffles — which originated in Hong Kong — owners Yugo and Sirri Kawasaki aspired to bring the scrumptious concept to Hawaii to be served with ice cream and various toppings. This will be the third location on Oahu that is operated by the dynamic duo.

“Kailua Town is an epicenter for vibrant shopping and dining in Windward Oahu and we are excited to become part of this thriving community,” states Yugo.

More information can be found on the business’s Instagram (@double.three_33).

New year, new menus

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya is kicking off the new year with innovative menus. Exclusive to its Ala Moana Center location is the eatery’s combo menu, which allows guests to choose three items: one lunch-sized portion main entrée (with options including the eatery’s signature ramen and rice bowls); one lunch-sized portion izakaya dish (options like fried oysters, karaage chicken and pork gyoza); and one non-alcoholic beverage — all for $19.99.

The happy hour menu extends to the eatery’s Pearlridge Center (available 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays) and Kapolei Marketplace (available 2-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays) locations. The business’s Ala Moana Center happy hour still takes place 2-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Customers can indulge in an assortment of pupus ranging from $3.50 to $10 and then complement the delectable dishes with libations such as the house sake, and Asahi or Orion drafts starting at $5.

Visit tanakaramen.com.