Former Hawaii football coach Greg McMackin dies

Former University of Hawaii head football coach Greg McMackin died today in South Dakota, according to close family friends.

McMackin was UH’s defensive coordinator in 1999, when the Rainbow Warriors had what was then the biggest turnaround in college football history, and in 2007, when UH went 12-0 and earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl.

In January 2008, McMackin was named the successor to June Jones, who resigned as UH’s head coach to take the same job at SMU.

McMackin agreed to retire in December 2011 and spent the past few years living in Las Vegas, Texas and South Dakota.