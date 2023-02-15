Hawaii COVID-19 positivity rate at 4.7%; 17 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 619 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 379,100.

The department also reported 17 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,822.

The deaths include a range of ages — from a man in his 40s who died on Molokai to a man in his 80s who died on Oahu.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, fell to 89 compared with 100 on Feb. 8. The state’s average positivity rate fell back to 4.7% compared with 5.0% the previous week.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Feb. 4 to 10) than the week-over-week infection count (Feb. 7 to 13) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state fell to 6.3 compared with 7.1 the previous week.

By island, there were 416 cases reported on Oahu, 94 on Hawaii island, 60 on Maui, 43 on Kauai, and three on Molokai. Another three infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.6% of Hawaii’s total population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department.

A total of 284,525 residents, or 25.5% of the state’s eligible population, have received the bivalent booster.