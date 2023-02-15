Kapiolani opens new center for youngest heart patients
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAPIOLANI MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Andras Bratincsak, Kapiolani pediatric cardiologist, with heart patients Mika Ohigashi, left, Jhreyzn Alforo-Solon and Leila-Rose Coloma.
-
COURTESY KAPIOLANI MEDICAL CENTER
Kapiolani Medical Center’s new Pediatric Heart Center features a pediatric cardiac catheterization lab equipped with large video monitors.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree