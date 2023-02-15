comscore Soaring fuel costs boost HEI’s revenue over $1B | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Soaring fuel costs boost HEI’s revenue over $1B

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. topped $1 billion in revenue for the second straight quarter as customers paid higher bills for soaring fuel costs and subsidiary American Savings Bank achieved its best loan growth in more than a decade. Read more

